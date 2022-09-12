Jets Open As 6.5 Point Underdogs vs Browns

The New York Jets lost to the Baltimore Ravens at home yesterday, 24-9, to open the 2022 season. Joe Flacco looked like he was washed up, the Jets dropped too many passes and made too many mistakes, and they couldn’t convert a third down if their lives depended on it. The Ravens made a few big plays in the game and the Jets made none, and that was all it took for another September loss for the Jets.

Now the Jets prepare for a road game against the Cleveland Browns. The Browns will be without their starting quarterback, Deshaun Watson, who is suspended for the first 11 games of this season. Nonetheless, the Browns at home remain a challenge. With a great running game anchored by Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt and a rugged defense led by outstanding pass rusher Myles Garrett, the Browns present a major threat to send the Jets to their second consecutive defeat. The 1-0 Browns opened the season with a road win against the Carolina Panthers.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Jets open as 6.5 point underdogs against the Browns on Sunday. That seems like a fair spread against a Jets team led by a backup quarterback in 37 year old Joe Flacco who does not look capable of leading many wins anymore. The Jets defense looked pretty good against the Ravens, and if they play well again on Sunday, the Jets should be capable of keeping this game close. But the Jets offense under Flacco just does not inspire confidence.

Can the Jets win this game? Sure they can. Road underdogs win games sometimes. Flacco could improve his poor play and turn back the clock for a game. The Jets could get some defensive turnovers, some big plays, maybe a good return or two. Maybe the Jets surprise and run the ball better than the Browns. This is no juggernaut Browns team. But they’re probably better than the Jets at this point. A road win here is always possible. But that’s not the way to bet.

The Moneyline odds are New York Jets +220/Cleveland Browns -260.

The Over/Under for the game is 42.

What do you think Jets fans? Will the Jets beat the odds in this game?