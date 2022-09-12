New York Jets Flight Connections 9/12/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Shout out to Mr. Wells for holding down the fort over the weekend as usual. The Jets lost to the Ravens yesterday by the score of 24-9. While the first half seemed to show the Jets sticking around - and potentially stealing the game - the Ravens recovered and it was a one-sided show for the rest of the game. The Jets looked the same as they have for pretty much the past couple of years now; slow start on offense, decent defense, and then everything falls apart. If the Jets are to continue this trend, don’t be shocked to see Robert Saleh and Joe Douglas on the hot seat sooner than later. There needs to be a turnaround, and fast. We’ll see if it happens this week. With that, here are your links to the team to start the morning.

Randy Lange - Jets-Ravens Game Recap | Green & White Struggle in 24-9 Opening-Day Loss

Geoff Magliocchetti - After solid start, NY Jets flame out against Baltimore Ravens, 24-3 (Highlights)

Brian Costello - Mistake-ridden Jets dominated by Ravens in season opener

Andy Vasquez - Jets insist Week 1 blowout loss to Ravens ‘Not the same old [stuff]’ | Don’t believe them until they prove it

Colin Martin - Jets HC Robert Saleh says 'there's no moral victory' after Week 1 loss to Ravens

Zach Braziller - Jets encouraged by defense despite costly mistakes

Randy Lange - Jets Defense Yielded 3 'Explosives' but Played Ravens with 'Lots of Juice & Energy'

Ryan Novozinsky - Robert Saleh on Jets’ offensive woes: ‘We’ve got to grow up quick’

Connor Hughes - No longer good enough for Jets to just be 'proud' for showing fight

SNY - Analyzing Jets' offensive issues in Week 1 loss to Ravens | Jets Post Game Live

Steve Serby - Jets' abysmal offensive day isn't shaking belief in Joe Flacco

Randy Lange - Joe Flacco, Jets Offense Had Too Many Plays Where They Didn't Help Each Other

SNY - Bent - Jets takeaways from Sunday's 24-9 loss to Ravens, including Joe Flacco struggling to get into rhythm

Andy Vasquez - Takeaways as Jets fall to Ravens 24-9 in ugly season-opening loss: Fans boo loudly on an awful day for offense, defense

Mike Mitchell - 6 quick takeaways from the NY Jets Week 1 loss to the Ravens

Rivka Boord - Positives and negatives from New York Jets' loss to Baltimore Ravens

Brian Costello - Jets report card: Robert Saleh's team didn't look prepared

Jack Bell - Jets’ Rookies Showed Promising Flashes of Things to Come, Against Ravens

Ryan Novozinsky - Jets rookies inconsistent in Week 1 loss to Ravens | How Sauce Gardner, Breece Hall, Max Mitchell, more played

SNY - Michael Carter on frustrating loss to Ravens, advice for Breece Hall after fumble | Jets Post Game

Zach Braziller - Greg Zuerlein makes poor Jets first impression in loss

Michael Obermuller - Jets Fans Urge Javelin Guidry Reunion After Release

