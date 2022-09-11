SNF: Buccaneers vs Cowboys Prediction and Game Thread

Sunday Night Football, Week 1. The first Sunday Night game of the 2022 NFL regular season. Tonight the Tampa Bay Buccaneers travel to Arlington, Texas to take on the Dallas Cowboys. This looks like a great way to kickoff Sunday Night Football this season.

The Cowboys are led on offense by quarterback Dak Prescott, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, tight end Dalton Schultz and running backs Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard in a high octane attack capable of putting up points by the bushel. Last year the Cowboys finished the year first in yards and points on offense. The Cowboys also feature a young, fast, dynamic defense which finished last year 7th in points allowed. This is a talented, well balanced Cowboys team that can give anyone trouble on any given Sunday.

The Buccaneers are of course led by all time great quarterback Tom Brady and a stacked group of offensive weapons, including Chris Godwin and Mike Evans at wide receiver and Leonard Fournette at running back. Brady, however, has been going through some personal turmoil and missed a long stretch of training camp. In addition, the Buccaneers suffered some crucial losses on offense this offseason. They lost future Hall of Fame tight end Rob Gronkowski to retirement, starting offensive lineman Ryan Jensen to injury, and starting offensive linemen Ali Marpet and Alex Cappa to free agency. Those are not insignificant losses, and this Buccaneers team may take time to gel this year.

Last year the Buccaneers offense finished the season ranked 2nd in the NFL, behind only the Cowboys, in yards gained and points, and the Buccaneers defense finished 5th in points allowed. Like the Cowboys, this is a talented and well balanced group. This matchup has the potential to provide an instant classic tonight.

I like the Cowboys at home in this game, as I think the Buccaneers will take some time to come together this season. I have submitted my pick using the widget from our partners at Tallysight. You can follow all my picks throughout the season, as I prove for another season how I’m not made to be a gambler.

Let us know your pick below, and use this thread to discuss the game.