Final Score: Ravens 24, Jets 9

In the New York Jets 2022 season opener, on a dreary and drizzly mid-September afternoon in East Rutherford, New Jersey, the New York Jets got the 2022 season off to a rough start as they were beaten by the Baltimore Ravens, 24 - 9.

The first half saw the two teams engaged in a tight defensive struggle. Neither team could get much going on offense as they exchanged a series of short possessions followed by punts.

The Ravens got on the board first when Lawrence Cager slipped down on a pass route, leading to a Ravens interception deep in Jets territory. This led to a short Ravens field goal and a 3 - 0 first quarter lead for the Ravens. The Ravens added a touchdown in the second quarter. A LaMarcus Joyner pass interference penalty gave the Ravens the ball deep in Jets territory. Lamar Jackson then hit Devin Duvernay in the end zone, beating Bryce Hall for a 10 - 0 Ravens lead. The Jets closed out the first half with a 45 yard Greg Zuerlein field goal to bring the Jets within 7 points at halftime.

In the second half it was all Ravens. The Ravens put up 14 unanswered points on a couple of Lamar Jackson touchdown passes as the Jets safeties struggled to cover the Ravens’ receivers. The Jets offense couldn’t get anything going until the game was out of reach. In garbage time the Jets moved the ball through the air, but they couldn’t get into the end zone until it was much too late and the Ravens were never really threatened in the second half. The Jets scored a meaningless touchdown in the final minute on a Joe Flacco pass to Tyler Conklin to get within 15 points. Greg Zuerlein missed the extra point to conclude a terrible Jets debut for the veteran kicker.

With the loss the Jets start off the 2022 season the same way they have started every season since 2018, on the short end of the score. The Jets go to 0 - 1 on the year.

John will provide a more in depth recap of today’s game. In the meantime leave your comments on the game below.