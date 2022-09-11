Jets vs Ravens Second Half Thread

The first half of the New York Jets 2022 season opener against the Baltimore Ravens is in the books, and the Jets trail the Ravens 10 - 3.

The first quarter was a tight defensive struggle. Neither team could get anything going on offense, with the teams exchanging a series of short possessions followed by punts. The Ravens finally got on the scoreboard when Lawrence Cager slipped on a pass route, leading to a Ravens interception deep inside Jets territory. The Ravens barely moved the ball before settling for a short field goal and an early 3 - 0 lead.

The defensive struggle continued in the second quarter, with neither team able to get much going on offense. Greg Zuerlein missed a 45 yard field goal attempt for the Jets. The Ravens managed a touchdown drive when LaMarcus Joyner was called for a long pass interference penalty, giving the Ravens great field position at the Jets 30 yard line. A couple of plays later Devin Duvernay beat Bryce Hall for a touchdown and a 10 - 0 Ravens lead.

A late drive by the Jets resulted in a 45 yard Zuerlein field goal and a 10 - 3 Ravens lead.

We go into the second half with the Jets trailing by 7 points.

Enjoy the second half everyone.