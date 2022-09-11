Jets vs Ravens Game Thread

It’s opening day for the New York Jets in the 2022 NFL season and the Jets are home in MetLife Stadium to face the Baltimore Ravens.

The Jets look to get off to a winning start this season for the first time in what seems like forever. Though they will be missing starting quarterback Zach Wilson and starting offensive tackle Duane Brown, this is still the most talented Jets team we have seen for quite some time. A large infusion of young talent through the draft the last two years and a number of additions through free agency makes this Jets team a much deeper and more competitive team, at least on paper. It remains to be seen what the results will look like on the field, but for the first time in a long time, this looks like a legitimate, if not exactly top-flight, NFL roster.

The Ravens are looking to bounce back from an injury ravaged season last year which ended in the Ravens missing the playoffs. With a revamped secondary, a healthy Lamar Jackson, and perhaps the best tight end group in the NFL, the Ravens are looking to return to the postseason this year.

No matter what the outcome of today’s game, no one game will provide the definitive answers to how this season will play out, but there sure will be plenty to talk about tomorrow.

It’s the New York Jets and the Baltimore Ravens to kick off the 2022 New York Jets season. Please leave your comments in the section cleverly marked “comments” below. Enjoy the game everybody.