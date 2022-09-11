Week 1 Late Games Open Thread

Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season continues with a handful of late afternoon games.

Perhaps the best of the late afternoon games features Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs visiting the Arizona Cardinals and Kyler Murray in a matchup of two of the most exciting young quarterbacks in the NFL. Both these teams could be set up for a deep run in the playoffs this year if things break right for them.

In the other late afternoon games Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers square off against Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings in a week one NFC North division rivalry game; Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders take on Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers in a highly entertaining matchup, one of what promises to be many such matchups in the loaded AFC West this year; and the New York Giants face the Tennessee Titans in what on paper appears to be the clunker of the late afternoon slate.

Enjoy the games everybody. Use this thread to comment on whichever late afternoon games catch your fancy.