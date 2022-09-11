Jets vs Ravens Game Day Forecast

The New York Jets host the Baltimore Ravens today at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The game starts at 1:00 pm EDT.

It looks like this could be a wet one out at MetLife today. Skies will be cloudy throughout the game, with showers possible at any time, though it looks much more likely to be spotty light precipitation than torrential downpours. Winds will be light and variable at 0 -5 mph out of the west to start the game, shifting to the south southwest, then the southeast as the game progresses. Temperatures will be seasonably warm, in the low 70s throughout the game. Humidity will be high, ranging from the 60s to close to 100% throughout the game. The risk of precipitation will vary from around 30% to around 50% at varying times throughout the game. This looks like a tricky forecast. It could be raining nearly continuously or we might get barely a drop, as the showers look to be light and scattered. This won’t be the greatest weather for the fans at the game. For the players the weather looks to be not much of a factor, as neither the winds nor the showers nor the temperatures look likely to be extreme enough to factor into the outcome.

Enjoy the game everybody.