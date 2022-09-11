New York Jets Flight Connections 9/11/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! It’s finally here. The long New York Jets offseason is over, and we’re finally going to see real Jets football. With a highly praised rookie class, some exciting second year players, and a lot of interesting additions via free agency, this Jets team shapes up to be the most talented Jets team in quite a while. No doubt there will be rough sailing at times. It won’t always be pretty. Maybe this whole rebuild thing doesn’t work out in the end. But for now I’m just glad Jets football is back for another year. Let’s do this.

