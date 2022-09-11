How to watch Jets vs. Ravens in Week 1

Most weeks during the NFL season, one of CBS or FOX will have a doubleheader and show games in both the early afternoon and late afternoon timeslot. The other will have what is known as regional coverage, which means one game is broadcast in either the early afternoon or late afternoon timeslot but not both. Week 1 is an exception as both networks will have a season opening doubleheader.

If you live in the New York area, you will see:

Ravens at Jets early on CBS

Eagles at Lions early on FOX

Chiefs at Cardinals late on CBS

Giants at Titans late on FOX

The game between the Jets and the Ravens is scheduled to kick off at 1:00 pm Eastern Time. Andrew Catalon and James Lofton will call the game for CBS.

The game will not have a particularly wide broadcast footprint outside New York. CBS affiliates in Albany, Baltimore, Harrisburg, and Washington DC will broadcast the game. Outside those areas you will need to rely on NFL Sunday Ticket, provided by DirecTV. DirecTV does offer a streaming package, but it is limited to students and people who live in apartments where a satellite dish cannot be installed.

The entire nation will see Buccaneers at Cowboys tonight NBC and Broncos at Seahawks tomorrow night on ESPN.