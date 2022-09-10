Week 1 NFL Picks

It’s Week 1 of the NFL season. A long offseason of waiting is finally behind us.

I always find it difficult to make picks for the first week of the season. There are sure to be some surprise teams both good and bad. In a short, seventeen game season there is also a lot of randomness.

Thursday night I got off to a bad start as I predicted the defending champion Los Angeles Rams would defeat the Buffalo Bills. Oops.

I will try again. Below are my picks for the rest of the game this weekend. The predictions are embedded below in the widget provided by our partners at Tallysight. Anybody who knows me knows that I appreciate a good widget. This one has predictions.

We will see whether I can improve off my shaky start from Thursday night. Obviously the most important game will be the Jets. We hope they not only beat the 6.5 point spread, but we hope they beat the Baltimore Ravens.