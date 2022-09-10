New York Jets Flight Connections 09/10/22

Good morning Gang Green Nation! The New York Jets open their 2022 campaign tomorrow against the Baltimore Ravens. The offensive line and quarterback positions for the Jets, unfortunately, are in less than ideal shape going into the season. Zach Wilson will miss at least the first three games of the season, forcing 37 year old Joe Flacco into the starting lineup. Mekhi Becton is out for the year with a career threatening knee injury, which forced the Jets to go out and sign 37 year old offensive tackle Duane Brown. George Fant was moved from left tackle to right tackle to accommodate Brown. Now Brown is out with a shoulder injury that could land him on the injured reserve list, and Fant is switching back to left tackle as the Jets prepare to give rookie Max Mitchell the start at right tackle. Mitchell came out with an unfortunate quote that six time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Calais Campbell, Mitchell’s primary responsibility on Sunday, is “just another dude.” I don’t think any disrespect was intended, but nothing like giving your opponent extra motivation in your first NFL game. Such is the dizzying chaos currently taking shape in the Jets’ offense ahead of the season opener. It will be surprising if the Jets offense isn’t taken to the woodshed by a revamped and potentially very good Ravens defense tomorrow. Tough way to start a season.

Here are your links to your New York Jets this glorious Saturday in September:

Jack Bell - Jets’ Gunner Justin Hardee on Ravens’ Matchup: We Have to Be Ready for a Fist Fight

Newyorkjets.com - Duane Brown (Shoulder) Listed as Out for the Season Opener

Ethan Greenberg & John Pullano - George Fant to Start at LT, Rookie Max Mitchell at RT; C.J. Uzomah Set to Face Familiar Foe

Randy Lange - Jets-Ravens Game Preview | 5 Things to Know About the Season Opener vs. Baltimore

Peter Botte - Jets bracing for big test from Lamar Jackson: 'a headache'

Mark Cannizzaro - Jets ready to 'prove to the world' they're ready for new chapter

Peter Botte - Jets offensive line in turmoil with Duane Brown out at least Week 1

Peter Botte - Jets' Elijah Moore ‘grateful’ for lessons he learned as a rookie

Zach Braziller - Carl Lawson thrilled his father will be at Jets opener

Antwan Staley - Veteran Duane Brown will miss season opener against Ravens

Antwan Staley - New Jets LB Kwon Alexander is more than just a hype man

Rich Cimini - New York Jets LT Duane Brown out for opener with shoulder injury, could be headed to IR

Max Goodman - New York Jets Confident OT Max Mitchell Can Fill in For Injured Duane Brown

Blake Pace - New York Jets Will Improve During 2022 Season, But Growth Won't Translate to Wins

Max Goodman - Robert Saleh Praises Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Before New York Jets Week 1 Matchup

David Wyatt-Hupton - Connections

Paul A. Esden Jr. - Jets Rookie Max Mitchell Fires Shot at Ravens’ Calais Campbell

Paul A. Esden Jr. - Jets Veteran CB DJ Reed Jr ‘Dodged a Bullet’ With Injury Scare

Paul A. Esden Jr. - $45 Million Jets Star Carl Lawson Could Be on ‘Roster Bubble’

Phil Sullivan - Max Mitchell Talks About Starting vs the Ravens

Phil Sullivan - Can the Jets Stop Lamar Jackson & the Ravens?

Dylan Tereman - Jets vs Ravens; Week 1 Game Info \ Matchups to Watch

Glenn Naughton - Duane Brown Ruled out for Sunday, Possibly Longer; Fant to LT with Rookie Mitchell Starting on Right Side

Sam DiGiovanni - Jets' Duane Brown replacement 'frustrated' with musical chairs at tackle

Tim Capurso - Jets get brutal Duane Brown news ahead of Week 1 matchup vs. Ravens

Jim Cerny - New York Jets: 4 bold predictions for Week 1 vs. Ravens

Jim Cerny - Jets' X-factor for 2022 NFL season, and it's not Zach Wilson

Karl Rasmussen - The Jets WR popping up in trade talks, and it's not Denzel Mims

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

