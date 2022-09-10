Podcast: Jets Season Preview With Ian Eagle, Part 2

Today I have a special Saturday podcast for you.

Ian Eagle, the Jets preseason play-by-play voice is back. Yesterday we began this two-part interview talking about Robert Saleh’s handling of Zach Wilson’s injury and the Jets offense. Today’s second part focuses on the defense. We also get into what needs to happen for 2022 to be a success, Chris Streveler’s place in preseason lore, and Ian’s choice of jackets.

It’s always a lot of fun to have Ian on the show. He provides tremendous insight on the Jets and the rest of the NFL. You can hear him call NFL games throughout the season on CBS and other sports across various networks.

Locked On Jets is now on YouTube. Subscribe and give the episode a thumbs up if you enjoy it. These both help the channel out and help other Jets fans find the show.