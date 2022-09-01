Jets Continue Adding to Their Practice Squad

The Jets are continuing to build out their practice squad. The team announced the signing of wide receiver Calvin Jackson, bringing the official total to 13 players.

We've signed WR Calvin Jackson to the practice squad. — New York Jets (@nyjets) August 31, 2022

Jackson spent training camp and the preseason with the Jets. He reportedly had a strong training camp and registered a pair of touchdown catches in the preseason. Both touchdown catches were game-winners late in the fourth quarter from fellow practice squader Chris Streveler.

The Jets have 16 practice squad slots. The team has confirmed 13 players on the squad at this point.

The team has yet to confirm the signing of linebacker Chazz Surratt, but it has been reported.

The Jets are signing former Vikings LB Chazz Surratt to their practice squad, per his agency @_SportsTrust.



Surratt was a third-round pick in 2021. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 31, 2022

The Jets don’t announce moves until the paperwork is officially filed. Hence the discrepancy, but we can expect an announcement of Surratt’s signing soon.

Surratt was a third round pick by the Vikings last year but was waived this year on cutdown day. He played collegiately at North Carolina where he was a teammate of Jets running back Michael Carter.