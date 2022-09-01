Podcast: Jets Have Seven Players Claimed Off Waivers; Practice Squad Building Begins

The day after cutdown day is typically full of activity in the NFL. Every team jettisoned 27 players ahead of Tuesday’s deadline to trim rosters to 53 players. Many of those players were eligible for the waiver process. Teams placed claims on players, and those players found a new team on Wednesday.

In a somewhat surprising twist, the Jets had seven of their former players claimed by other teams. At the very least it shows some degree of improvement for the roster. In recent years it has been rare that anybody wanted a player the Jets had no use for.

On today’s podcast we discuss the players lost by the Jets. We also discuss the practice squad, which the Jets began building yesterday.

Thanks for listening and/or watching. Locked On Jets is on YouTube. Subscribe and give the episode a thumbs up if you enjoy what you see.