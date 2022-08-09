Podcast: Mekhi Becton Done for the Year

Last night the Jets got bad news on Mekhi Becton’s status. Becton left Monday’s practice with a knee injury. It was the same knee that cost him almost the entire 2021 season. After initial testing Monday afternoon provided optimism, further testing Monday evening had the Jets fearing the worst.

Tuesday it was revealed that Becton will likely miss the entire 2022 season. This is just awful news on numerous levels. A young player who just went through a difficult rehab will have to go through another. He will miss a second formative year of his career.

Additionally this news leaves the Jets with a big hole at the right tackle position. This is an area where depth is lacking.

On today’s podcast we discuss the implications of Becton’s injury and where the Jets can go from here.

