Mekhi Becton Likely Out for the Year With Knee Injury

Jets tackle Mekhi Becton will likely miss the full 2022 season according to Ian Rapoport.

#Jets OT Mekhi Becton has suffered an avulsion fracture of the right knee cap, per me and @MikeGarafolo. He’s seeing a surgeon tomorrow, but likely is out for the year. Brutal. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 9, 2022

Jets head coach Robert Saleh confirmed the report.

Robert Saleh says Mekhi Becton is getting a second evaluation, but the “inevitable” seems at this point that the offensive tackle will miss the season. #Jets — Dennis Waszak Jr. (@DWAZ73) August 9, 2022

Becton left Monday’s practice with the injury. While initial tests looked promising, later tests done in the evening painted a grim picture.

It’s devastating news for Becton. After losing almost the entire 2021 season to a knee injury, he worked hard through a strenuous rehab to get back to the team this season. Now he is looking at a second lost season. Losing two years at such a formative stage will make it much more difficult for Becton to develop into successful player.

For the Jets there are also immediate concerns. Their tackle position lacked any quality depth behind the starters so losing Becton comes with big implications. The team has been linked with veteran tackle Duane Brown since before Becton’s injury. Whether it is Brown or another player, I would expect there to be an external addition in short order.