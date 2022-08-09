Jets Training Camp News and Live Updates 8/9

The Jets are practicing again today as training camp continues at the team facility in Florham Park, New Jersey.

The story of the day will not pertain to what is happening on the practice field. Yesterday starting right tackle Mekhi Becton left practice with and apparent knee injury. This was the knee he injured in last year’s season opener against Carolina that caused him to miss the final 16 games.

The Jets initially struck an optimistic tone that it was not anything serious. However, last night the optimism faded as medical tests apparently painted a grim picture. As the team practices, we await word on Becton’s status. The team unfortunately seems to be bracing for the worst.

