New York Jets Flight Connections 8/9/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. The Jets defensive line had a great practice yesterday, but that didn’t stop Zach Wilson from looking cool and calm under pressure. Wilson played great, looking poised and making the right decisions more often than not. It’s what you want to see from the second year player so far in camp. The bigger story however, is the injury of Mekhi Becton. Becton was limping in individual drills, and was absolutely bulldozed by JFM during a rep. Becton left practice and now reports are coming out that the Jets tackle may miss the 2022 season. The ‘Big Bust’ moniker may be becoming truer by the day at this point. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

