Reports: Jets Now Fear the Worst on Mekhi Becton’s Injury

By John B
/ new
NFL: AUG 10 New York Jets Training Camp Photo by John Jones/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Even after Mekhi Becton left Monday’s practice with an injury, Jets head coach Robert Saleh struck a hopeful tone. The team’s initial assessment was that Becton’s injury was likely not serious.

Things have apparently changed since Becton has received more extensive testing.

It would just be brutal for Becton to lose extended time to another knee injury after working his way back from one last year.

It also would be a tough blow for the Jets. Tackle is one of the weakest positions on the roster as far as backups go. The options aren’t particularly attractive. Conor McDermott is likely the next man up internally. The next most plausible option could be signing Duane Brown, who visited the team over the weekend. That would mean throwing a 37 year old onto the team in the middle of training camp and hoping he could hold down a starting job.

Hopefully further tests reveal this is not as bad as it seems, but it is difficult to be optimistic at this point.

