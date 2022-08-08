Reports: Jets Now Fear the Worst on Mekhi Becton’s Injury

Even after Mekhi Becton left Monday’s practice with an injury, Jets head coach Robert Saleh struck a hopeful tone. The team’s initial assessment was that Becton’s injury was likely not serious.

Things have apparently changed since Becton has received more extensive testing.

#Jets OT Mekhi Becton’s knee injury is more concerning than the team originally believed following practice today, sources tell me and @RapSheet. It’s a new injury and unrelated to his previous knee injury. Becton has additional medical appointments tomorrow to get more clarity. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 8, 2022

The #Jets are very much preparing for the worst when it comes to Mekhi Becton news, I'm told. More tests tonight & tomorrow.



A brutal blow for the former first-round pick. He missed all of 2021 with a knee injury, now a chunk of his 2022 is in jeopardy. https://t.co/Q76z24xtH1 — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) August 9, 2022

Updated story on Becton's knee injury: Fear is that he will miss extended time, per source. #Jets https://t.co/e8aFPUnO9l — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) August 9, 2022

It would just be brutal for Becton to lose extended time to another knee injury after working his way back from one last year.

It also would be a tough blow for the Jets. Tackle is one of the weakest positions on the roster as far as backups go. The options aren’t particularly attractive. Conor McDermott is likely the next man up internally. The next most plausible option could be signing Duane Brown, who visited the team over the weekend. That would mean throwing a 37 year old onto the team in the middle of training camp and hoping he could hold down a starting job.

Hopefully further tests reveal this is not as bad as it seems, but it is difficult to be optimistic at this point.