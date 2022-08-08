Podcast: As the Jets Look to Upgrade Tackle Depth, Mekhi Becton Suffers an Injury

Over the weekend the Jets brought in veteran tackle Duane Brown for a free agent visit. The Jets are lacking in tackle depth. A year ago they found themselves in a fortunate situation as Morgan Moses ended up cut late in the offseason. Without many options, Moses had to take a cheap deal and a backup job for the Jets. That move ended up paying dividends when Mekhi Becton got hurt.

Unfortunately for the Jets Becton got hurt against on Monday. Preliminary reports suggest the injury is unlikely to be overly serious, but the news of a Becton injury bring back bad memories. They also are a reminder of how thin the Jets are at tackle.

On today’s podcast I discuss Becton, Brown, and offensive line depth in general.

