Mekhi Becton Leaves Jets Practice With Knee Injury; Robert Saleh Says It Doesn't Seem Major

It is one of the last pieces of news any Jets fan wants to hear, but right tackle Mekhi Becton left Monday’s training camp practice with an injury. Becton was seen limping off the practice field after sustaining an apparent knee injury.

Mekhi Becton was limping during practice. He went down with an apparent leg injury in team period. He removed his shoulder pads & was taken inside with a trainer.



Last week, Becton started wearing knee brace for first time. Saleh said he’s been dealing with “discomfort.” #Jets — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) August 8, 2022

I don’t think most training camp injuries would lead to widespread panic in a fanbase at least until you know what is wrong.

Becton is a bit of a different case, though. He missed almost all of 2021 after suffering a knee injury. The first estimates last year had Becton returning around midseason. At this point in his career Becton has been active for 15 games and inactive for 18. This is the year he needs to show he can stay healthy.

In addition to this, the Jets really need him to produce. The team doesn’t have the same level of tackle depth it had a year ago when a quality starter Morgan Moses fell into its lap during the summer. Moses began the season as the third tackle and provided stability after Becton’s injury.

The initial reports are cause for some relief as Robert Saleh said Becton’s injury does not sound serious.

Robert Saleh on #Jets Mekhi Becton: “It’s stable … it doesn’t seem like a big deal.”



Becton is getting an MRI. — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) August 8, 2022

Of course based on the way last season was handled, the Jets don’t have a ton of credibility when they talk about Becton injuries publicly.

Beyond that, the question remains whether Becton can stay on the field for an extended stretch of that. That is a question that will only be answered once the season begins.