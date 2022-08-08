Jets Training Camp News and Live Updates 8/8

The Jets return to the practice field today as training camp resumes from the team facility in Florham Park, New Jersey.

The Jets had Sunday off. That was because Saturday’s practice was a night one at MetLife Stadium. The team conducted something resembling a scrimmage, as close to real football as you can get in training camp these days. By all accounts it was a strong night for Zach Wilson.

As the team returns to practice today, focus will turn to Friday’s preseason game against the Eagles. The Jets only have a few days left to prepare. The three upcoming games will have a lot of sway over final roster decisions both in terms of playing time and the 53 man roster.

