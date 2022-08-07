New York Jets Flight Connections 08/07/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! The Jets held their annual Green and White scrimmage yesterday. Now we move on to the preseason games. First up is a game against the Philadelphia Eagles in just five days. We probably won’t see much action from the starters in that one. 10 days later, however, comes the second game, against the Atlanta Falcons. For Jets fans eager to get a good look at the team likely to take the field when the games count, this is the one to focus on. The starters should get a good deal of action against the Falcons. Six days after that the preseason concludes with the annual Scrub Bowl, this year against the New York Giants. Then on to final cuts and preparations for the regular season opener against the Baltimore Ravens.

Even though it feels like we just started training camp, in just three short weeks it will all be over. It’s already getting late for those on the roster bubble to make a good impression. Things go by in the blink of an eye. Every practice, every scrimmage, every drill counts as the Jets begin to whittle down the possibilities to stick with the team during the regular season. For a fortunate few bubble guys, a spot with the team awaits. For others a practice squad slot promises to keep the dream alive for a little longer. And for many, these are the last days of their NFL dreams. Such is life on the fringes of professional sports.

Ethan Greenberg - Robert Saleh on Green & White: Good Competitive Scrimmage

Ethan Greenberg - What Is Robert Saleh’s No. 1 Rule of Training Camp?

Randy Lange - C.J. Mosley: 'Some Things to Work On' but 'Definitely Positive Signs'

Randy Lange - Defense Starts Slow, Finishes Fast at Green & White Practice

Randy Lange - Can Denzel Mims Become Memorable Again? 'I'm Trying to Do Everything Right'

David Scott - Jets' Braxton Berrios debuts new hair as confidence grows

Brian Costello - Jets get visit from free agent offensive tackle Duane Brown

Max Goodman - New York Jets WR Denzel Mims Wants to Be a Starting Wide Receiver This Season

Paul A. Esden Jr. - Denzel Mims Sends Strong Message on Future With Jets

Michael Obermuller - Jets Camp: Jonathan Marshall ‘Has the Edge’ on Veteran DT

Paul A. Esden Jr. - Robert Saleh Breaks Jets Silence on Duane Brown Pursuit

Paul A. Esden Jr. - ‘Powerful’ RB Zonovan Knight Emerging at Jets Camp as Playmaker

Paul A. Esden Jr. - Jets Fan Favorite Quincy Enunwa Making ‘Football Comeback’

Michael Obermuller - Jets Rookie WR Makes ‘Play of Practice’ at Training Camp

Paul A. Esden Jr. - ‘Explosive’ Jermaine Johnson Continues to Flash During Jets Camp

Paul A. Esden Jr. - Jets Hire ‘Rising Star’ Pat Bastien to Coaching Staff From Toledo

Phil Sullivan - Wilson, Mims & Other Jets Training Camp Standouts

Nathan Smith - 5 potential breakout candidates for the NY Jets in 2022

Justin Fried - Denzel Mims thinks he's a starter, but it won't be on the NY Jets

Justin Fried - Greg Zuerlein is the favorite to win the NY Jets kicker job

Kristen Wong - NY Jets DT Quinnen Williams looks primed for a monster season

Billy Riccette - New York Jets OT Conor McDermott suffers apparent leg injury Saturday

Billy Riccette - New York Jets WR Denzel Mims not requesting trade, report says

Ryan Moran - New York Jets bring in free agent OT Duane Brown for visit

Tristin McKinstry - 'Never heard a rookie talk so much trash': Robert Saleh vocal on Jets rookie Sauce Gardner

Jim Cerny - 'My only goal': Denzel Mims drops bold expectations for 2022 season with Jets

