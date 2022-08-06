Jets Training Camp News and Live Updates 8/6

The Jets take the field tonight for their one evening practice of training camp. It is the Green and White Practice at MetLife Stadium. The annual event allows fans to see the team practice at its home stadium. Gates open at 6:00 pm Eastern. The practice is scheduled to get underway at 7:00 pm Eastern.

This practice typically takes place a week before the preseason opener. Various Jets coaches have taken different approaches. Rex Ryan liked to do a scrimmage somewhat resembling game situations. Todd Bowles ran it like a regular practice. Robert Saleh has taken things back in the direction of a game situation. Each unit will get a set number of possessions in an unscripted setting.

The GGN Twitter widget will bring you the unscripted results. It is embedded below with updates from tonight’s practice. The widget updates automatically as events take place and are reported.