Veteran Tackle Duane Brown to Visit the Jets

The Jets are hosting veteran tackle Duane Brown today per Rich Cimini.

Free-agent OT Duane Brown is visiting the #Jets and will attend the Green & White scrimmage tonight, per source. Brown is a former Pro Bowler who started every game last season for the #Seahawks Turns 37 on Aug. 30. — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) August 6, 2022

Brown was a first round pick by the Texans in 2008 out of Virginia Tech. He stayed with the Texans through 2017 when he was traded to Seattle.

The soon-to-be 37 year old Brown was a First Team All Pro in 2012 and twice has made the All Pro Second Team during his long career.

Brown has also been selected to the Pro Bowl five times. This curiously includes a selection last season. I think it would be fair to presume this was a selection based on reputation rather than a sign of continued excellence. After all he is still a free agent in August and is speaking with a team for what would clearly be a backup role.

For their part, the Jets do need to improve their tackle depth. Starting left tackle George Fant has missed time in training camp due to injury, and right tackle Mekhi Becton is recovering from serious injury. The team is one injury away from having real trouble at the tackle position. Last year Morgan Moses helped to stabilize the offensive line after Becton went down. There is no such player currently on the roster. In an ideal world, fourth round rookie Max Mitchell might fill the critical backup tackle role in a year or two, but he is likely unready to see the field this year.

That is where Brown might come in.