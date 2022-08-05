Podcast: A Look at Jets Tight Ends

The tight end position has not been one of strength for the Jets in the 21st century. Aside from Dustin Keller, the team has not had quality players.

Mike LaFleur runs a tight end heavy offense. It should be no surprise that during the offseason the Jets made it a point to upgrade tight end. The team signed a pair of free agents to decent sized contracts. Additionally, a third round pick was used to boost the future of the position.

On today’s podcast we discuss Jets tight ends. I offer my thoughts about how CJ Uzomah and Tyler Conklin could complement each other. I also explain why I don’t think fans should expect much in year one from Jeremy Ruckert. All of this and the tight ends fighting for a roster spot are on today’s show.

Locked On Jets is on YouTube. Subscribe and give the episode a thumbs up if you enjoy it.