Jets Training Camp News and Live Updates 8/5

The Jets return to the practice field today as training camp resumes in Florham Park, New Jersey, at the team facility. Yesterday the team had a light walkthrough. It was not open to the media. Today with the return to a regular practice, the media will be attending.

Tomorrow night the team moves to MetLife Stadium for the annual Green and White practice. Since it is in a stadium full of fans, the practice generates more attention than any in training camp. Today’s practice still matters, though. One week from tonight the Jets open the preseason against the Philadelphia Eagles. Every practice between now and then is a tune up in preparation for that game.

The GGN Twitter widget needs no tune up. If the season began today, it would be ready to perform at an All Pro level. The widget is embedded below to provide updates from another day at Jets Camp.