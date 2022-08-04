Podcast: Looking at Zach Wilson’s Wide Receivers

Having quality wide receivers is a critical component in the development of any young quarterback. Over the last decade plus, it is an area of team building where the Jets have failed. The team has saddled young quarterback after young quarterback with bottom tier pass catchers. Sure, these quarterbacks might have failed even with the right pieces around them, but the Jets made their respective failures much more likely.

I think the Jets have done a better job at surrounding Zach Wilson with talent. The wide receiver position might not have an elite player, but it does have a number of quality options. These options also fit in with the broader offense as a whole. On today’s podcast we discuss Jets wide receivers heading into the 2022 season.

