Jets Sign 12 Players to Their Practice Squad

The Jets have announced the signing of 12 players to their practice squad.

QB Chris Streveler — Signed as a veteran FA on July 26. Played in all 3 preseason games, 67 offensive snaps, completing 24 of 33 passes (72.7%) for 277 yards, 5 TDs, 1 INT and no sacks for a 124.6 passer rating. Also led the Jets in rushing with 71 yards on 9 carries.

WR Tarik Black — Signed as a reserve/future free agent in January. Played in first 2 preseason games, had 4 receptions for 47 yards in 62 offensive snaps.

WR Irvin Charles — Signed as an undrafted free agent in May following the draft. Played in all 3 preseason games with 4 catches for 27 yards in 81 offensive snaps. Also played 27 ST snaps.

TE Kenny Yeboah — Originally signed as an undrafted free agent following the 2021 draft. Played in all 3 preseason games in 2022 with 4 catches for 31 yards on 66 offensive snaps. Also led Jets with 42 ST snaps.

T Chris Glaser — Signed as a free agent in early August. Played in all 3 preseason games with 67 snaps on offense and 7 snaps on STs.

T Grant Hermanns — Signed as a reserve/future free agent in January. Played in all 3 preseason games with 78 snaps on offense and 10 snaps on STs.

DL Bradley Anae — A third-year man who signed a reserve/future deal in January. In 3 preseason games played 96 defensive snaps and 15 ST snaps. Big play: His 30-yard strip-scoop-and-score fumble return to help the Jets beat Atlanta.

DL Jonathan Marshall — Jets’ 6th-round pick in 2021 draft. Played in all 3 preseason games, had 6 tackles, 1 sack, 2 TFLs and 1 PD in 82 defensive snaps.

DL Tanzel Smart — A fourth-year player who signed as a reserve/future free agent in January. Played in all 3 preseason games, had 12 tackles, and led Jets defense with 2.0 sacks, 3 QB hits and 3 tackles for loss in 124 defensive snaps.

LB Hamsah Nasirildeen — Jets’ 6th-round pick in 2021 draft. Played in all 3 preseason games and had 13 tackles in 83 defensive snaps. Also played 33 ST snaps.

LB DQ Thomas — Signed as an undrafted free agent in May following the draft. Played in all 3 preseason games and had 10 tackles including 1 TFL in 58 defensive snaps. Also had 2 tackles in 29 ST snaps.

S Will Parks — A seventh-year NFL player who was acquired on waivers from Miami last December. Played in all 3 preseason games and had 6 tackles in 65 defensive snaps. Also played 17 ST snaps.