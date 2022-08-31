Jets Sign 12 Players to Their Practice Squad

The Jets have announced the signing of 12 players to their practice squad.
QB Chris Streveler — Signed as a veteran FA on July 26. Played in all 3 preseason games, 67 offensive snaps, completing 24 of 33 passes (72.7%) for 277 yards, 5 TDs, 1 INT and no sacks for a 124.6 passer rating. Also led the Jets in rushing with 71 yards on 9 carries.
WR Tarik Black — Signed as a reserve/future free agent in January. Played in first 2 preseason games, had 4 receptions for 47 yards in 62 offensive snaps.
WR Irvin Charles — Signed as an undrafted free agent in May following the draft. Played in all 3 preseason games with 4 catches for 27 yards in 81 offensive snaps. Also played 27 ST snaps.
TE Kenny Yeboah — Originally signed as an undrafted free agent following the 2021 draft. Played in all 3 preseason games in 2022 with 4 catches for 31 yards on 66 offensive snaps. Also led Jets with 42 ST snaps.
T Chris Glaser — Signed as a free agent in early August. Played in all 3 preseason games with 67 snaps on offense and 7 snaps on STs.
T Grant Hermanns — Signed as a reserve/future free agent in January. Played in all 3 preseason games with 78 snaps on offense and 10 snaps on STs.
DL Bradley Anae — A third-year man who signed a reserve/future deal in January. In 3 preseason games played 96 defensive snaps and 15 ST snaps. Big play: His 30-yard strip-scoop-and-score fumble return to help the Jets beat Atlanta.
DL Jonathan Marshall — Jets’ 6th-round pick in 2021 draft. Played in all 3 preseason games, had 6 tackles, 1 sack, 2 TFLs and 1 PD in 82 defensive snaps.
DL Tanzel Smart — A fourth-year player who signed as a reserve/future free agent in January. Played in all 3 preseason games, had 12 tackles, and led Jets defense with 2.0 sacks, 3 QB hits and 3 tackles for loss in 124 defensive snaps.
LB Hamsah Nasirildeen — Jets’ 6th-round pick in 2021 draft. Played in all 3 preseason games and had 13 tackles in 83 defensive snaps. Also played 33 ST snaps.
LB DQ Thomas — Signed as an undrafted free agent in May following the draft. Played in all 3 preseason games and had 10 tackles including 1 TFL in 58 defensive snaps. Also had 2 tackles in 29 ST snaps.
S Will Parks — A seventh-year NFL player who was acquired on waivers from Miami last December. Played in all 3 preseason games and had 6 tackles in 65 defensive snaps. Also played 17 ST snaps.
The team has four slots left to fill.
Perhaps the reason the Jets still have openings is they had a surprising seven players claimed off waivers by other teams.
The #Jets were not awarded anyone off waivers.— Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) August 31, 2022
They had seven players (!!) claimed by other teams:
- OT Chuma Edoga (ATL)
- CB Isiah Dunn (SEA)
- CB Rachad Wildgoose (WFT)
- S Jason Pinnock (NYG)
- CB Javelin Guidry (ARZ)
- LB Del’Shawn Phillips (BAL)
- TE Trevon Wesco (CHI)
Phillips was clearly claimed by the Ravens for special teams purposes and/or gamesmanship prior to the opener between the teams.
I would imagine the Jets were most surprised by Pinnock. By all accounts, they were hoping to get I'm onto the practice squad. Wildgoose is entering his second season and had a strong preseason.
The others are a bit surprising. Maybe Arizona really liked Guidry as a gunner on the punt teams. I guess Dunn might be young enough to turn things around, but the Jets liked him a lot this time last year. He had a rapid fall from grace. Your guess is as good as mine as to why another team might want Edoga or Wesco.
