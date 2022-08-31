Jets Waiver Wire and Practice Squad Tracker

After cutdown day yesterday things do not slow down for NFL teams.

Players with less than four years of experience are subject to the waiver wire. Teams across the league are submitting claims. Today we find out which teams have been awarded which players. This will set off a second round of waiver claims since a spot on the 53 man roster will need to be cleared for each claimed player.

Once players clear waivers, they are also eligible to sign with a practice squad. It is likely teams will begin filling out their practice squads today, although they likely will not be completely filled for at least a few days.

