Podcast: Jets Announce Their 53 Man Roster

The Jets have their initial 53 man roster for 2022.

On today’s podcast I break down the players they kept. There were a few surprises on cutdown day. The Jets opted to keep running back Ty Johnson and safety Ashtyn Davis. Both appeared to be on the bubble. Meanwhile Tevin Coleman, Javelin Guidry, and Bradlee Anae were among the moderately surprising cuts. Denzel Mims remains a member of the Jets for now at least.

This episode goes through the roster position by position. It is important to remember that this is only an initial roster. Waiver claims will be made throughout the week. Many of the players the Jets just cut will return to the team on the practice squad in the days ahead. But we now have our first look at the 2022 vintage of this team.

Locked On Jets is on YouTube. Subscribe and give the episode a thumbs up if you enjoy it.