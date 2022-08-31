New York Jets Flight Connections 8/31/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. After asking for a trade via his agent, Denzel Mims still finds himself as a member of the Jets after the team got its roster down to their final 53. Head coach Robert Saleh said he doesn’t considered Mims a ‘hostage’; but if the team refuses to move him or give him meaningful minutes of playing time, then his position on the roster is essentially that. With Douglas’ first draft class looking worse with each passing year, Douglas could potentially be acting stubborn. As underwhelming as Mims has been with the Jets, he’s one of the only picks from that draft class that’s on the team. On top of that, it may be difficult for JD to bite the bullet on the draft capital used on Mims. We’ll see how it all plays out as we get closer to the season. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

Randy Lange & Ethan Greenberg - 2022 New York Jets: Roster Cuts

Andy Vasquez - Jets’ initial 53-man roster set: A look at who made the team and the 27 players who were cut

SNY - NFL Insider reacts to Jets roster decisions on Tuesday | Connor Hughes

Paul A. Edsen, Jr. - Jets Could Temporarily Cut 11-Year NFL Pro Vinny Curry

Randy Lange - Robert Saleh: Despite 'Miserable' Process of Final Cuts, 'We've Got a Pretty Cool 53'

Robert Sanchez - Jets' head coach Robert Saleh doesn't view Denzel Mims 'as a hostage'

Jack Bell - For Jets’ Michael Carter II, It’s All About the Details

John Pullano - Jets' Starting O-Line Developed Chemistry vs. Giants

Michael Nania - How did Brown, Lawson, and other NY Jets starters do vs. Giants?

Michael Nania - Carl Lawson showed no rust in long-awaited return | NY Jets Film

Matt Baldwin - New York Jets’ Ahmad ‘Sauce’ Gardner signs incredibly appropriate sponsorship deal

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

I hope you all have a safe and wonderful rest of the day.