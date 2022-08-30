2022 New York Jets Initial 53 Man Roster

The Jets have set their initial 53 man roster for 2022. Initial is the key word. The team is likely to continue to tinker with the bottom of the roster in the days ahead as players hit the waiver wire and free agency.

For now, however, this is how the roster looks.

Quarterbacks: Zach Wilson, Joe Flacco, Mike White

Running Backs: Michael Carter, Breece Hall, Zonovan Knight, Ty Johnson

Wide Receivers: Elijah Moore, Corey Davis, Braxton Berrios, Garrett Wilson, Jeff Smith, Denzel Mims

Tight Ends: C.J. Uzomah, Tyler Conklin, Jeremy Ruckert, Lawrence Cager

Offensive Linemen: Duane Brown, Laken Tomlinson, Connor McGovern, Alijah Vera-Tucker, George Fant, Max Mitchell, Dan Feeney, Nate Herbig

Defensive Linemen: Carl Lawson, Quinnen Williams, Sheldon Rankins, John Franklin-Myers, Jermaine Johnson, Jacob Martin, Bryce Huff, Micheal Clemons, Vinny Curry, Nathan Shepherd, Solomon Thomas

Linebackers: C.J. Mosley, Quincy Williams, Kwon Alexander, Jamien Sherwood

Cornerbacks: Sauce Gardner, D.J. Reed, Michael Carter II, Bryce Hall, Brandin Echols

Safeties: Jordan Whitehead, Lamarcus Joyner, Ashtyn Davis, Tony Adams

Special Teamers: Greg Zuerlein, Braden Mann, Thomas Hennessy, Justin Hardee

Somewhat surprising cuts over the last two days included Tevin Coleman, Javelin Guidry, and Jason Pinnock.

In happier news, Denzel Mims remains at least for now.

Of course this is just the beginning, and we will have plenty more on the roster in the days ahead.