Jets Cutdown Day Tracker With News and Live Updates

The Jets need to cut their roster to 53 players by 4:00 pm Eastern today.

The team began the process yesterday. Players such as Chris Streveler, Javelin Guidry, Del’Shawn Phillips, and La’Mical Perine were waived.

More will come today. The Jets will cut 27 players in total who were on their roster for Sunday’s preseason finale against the Giants.

Of course this will only be the preliminary 53 man roster. Additional moves are likely in the days ahead as the Jets and other teams work the waiver wire. Teams will also start to work on building their practice squads in the days ahead. Today is just another step on the path to the season.

