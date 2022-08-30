Podcast: Interview With Sauce Gardner; Jets Begin Cutting Down

Jets rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner had an excellent preseason on the field. He wasn’t targeted once by opposing quarterbacks.

Off the field, Sauce has teamed with Buffalo Wild Wings to create a limited edition sauce called “Sauce Sauce” which you can get this football season at any Buffalo Wild Wings location. Sauce will also be hosting an autograph signing using Sauce at the Wayne, New Jersey, Buffalo Wild Wings on September 1. The first 150 Jets fans there will get a chance to meet Sauce and get his signature in sauce.

Today Sauce joins me on the podcast for an interview. We talk about his new sauce and expectations for his rookie season.

After the interview I talk about the cuts the Jets made on Monday. The team has to get to 53 players by 4:00 pm Eastern today, but they wasted no time making their first few cuts yesterday.

Thanks for listening and/or watching.