New York Jets Flight Connections 8/30/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. The Jets have until 4PM today to get their roster down to the final 53, and the team has already made some surprising cuts. Fan favorite Chris Streveler has already seen his bags get packed - though it’s likely the team could hide him on their practice squad. La’Mical Perine also found himself given the axe - adding to the list of disappointment from JD’s first draft class. It’ll be interesting to see who else is unable to make the cut - and who will find themselves hidden on the Jets practice squad. With any luck, the team won’t find themselves being poached of talent before it can make it to the PS. Let’s hope it all works out in the end for the Jets. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

Randy Lange - Joe Douglas on Final Cuts: 'Tough Saying Goodbye to Some of These Guys'

Andy Vasquez - Jets 53-man roster projection, final version before cut-down deadline: Who will Joe Douglas, Robert Saleh keep at key positions?

Michael Nania - NY Jets' final 53-man roster predictions for 2022 season

David Wyatt-Hupton - The Chosen 53

Colin Martin & Phillip Martinez - Jets cut QB Chris Streveler, RB La'Mical Perine, others: reports

Michael Obermuller - Jets GM Joe Douglas Looking for ‘Upgrades’ on Waiver Wire

Rivka Boord - Why does NY Jets coaching staff 'fall in love' with certain players?

Mark Cannizzaro - Denzel Mims' big Jets game may mean little after trade request

Justin Fried - NY Jets close to trading Chuma Edoga to the Cowboys, per report

Max Goodman - New York Jets Considering Trade With Dallas Cowboys For OL Chuma Edoga

Billy Riccette - Exclusive interview with Jets rookie Sauce Gardner

Rich Cimini - New York Jets' Sauce Gardner calls himself a 'different' rookie, plans to 'dominate'

Connor Zimmerlee - New York Jets CB Sauce Gardner: 'I Used to Model My Game After Jalen Ramsey'

Justin Fried - NY Jets CB Sauce Gardner finished with a perfect preseason stat line

Brian Costello - Jets rookie Sauce Gardner wins starting job for Week 1

Ethan Greenberg - 3 Takeaways | Jets Come From Behind Again to Finish Perfect Preseason

Andrew Golden - Top five plays of the New York Jets' perfect 2022 preseason

Rivka Boord - Zach Wilson spotted on the bike during Jets victory over Giants

Vitor Paiva - In ways good and bad, Joe Flacco is still the same | NY Jets Film

