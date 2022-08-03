Jets Training Camp Podcast Mailbag

Today we have our weekly podcast mailbag. Thanks as always to those who sent in questions. A mailbag podcast is impossible to do without mailbag questions. If your question went unanswered this week, don’t despair. There is still a long way to go in training camp. Feel free to resubmit it for a future podcast installment.

Today we look at what the timing should be of a possible George Fant contract extension. Should it happen immediately, or should the Jets wait? Additionally we discuss the meaning of early training camp success for Denzel Mims, whether Joe Flacco’s early camp success could have him vying for the starting quarterback job, the depth the Jets have on the offensive line, the excitement level the current team is creating for the fanbase, and more.

