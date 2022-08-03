Jets Training Camp News and Live Updates 8/3

The Jets are back on the practice field today. Training camp continues at the team facility in Florham Park, New Jersey.

Today’s practice will likely generate less attention than the practices earlier in the week. The Jets were in pads on Monday and Tuesday. Fans were in attendance yesterday. The team is working toward’s Saturday night’s practice at MetLife Stadium. That is an annual event that always generates a lot of buzz. It is the biggest moment of camp until preseason begins.

Still, preparations continue. The preseason opener against the Eagles is now just over a week away so the coaches and players are hoping the team continues to improve.

