Jets Begin Making Cuts

By John B
/ new
NFL: New York Giants at New York Jets

Calvin Jackson, WR

Irvin Charles, WR

La’Mical Perine, RB

Del’Shawn Phillips, LB/Special Teams

Bradlee Anae, DE

Javelin Guidry, CB

The Jets are required to trim their roster to 53 players from the current 80 by 4:00 pm Eastern tomorrow.

The team has begun making its cuts. As of the time this article was published, news has leaked that wide receivers Irvin Charles and Calvin Jackson, running back La’Mical Perine, and special teams ace Del’Shawn Phillips are being waived. There have also been rumors about a potential trade to Dallas involving Chuma Edoga. Whether or not more moves will be made this evening is unclear.

Fortunately we are prepared either way and have a thread to discuss anything that happens today. Or we can discuss what is to come.

The GGN Twitter widget is embedded below to provide cutdown day updates. Yes, it is odd seeing the widget on cutdown day since there is no chance it could ever be cut. Still it will give you the information you want to know about the Jets.

