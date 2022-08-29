Jets Begin Making Cuts

Calvin Jackson, WR

The #Jets cut WR Calvin Jackson, a source told The Athletic. The Jets are hoping to get him through to the practice squad. — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) August 29, 2022

Irvin Charles, WR

New York Jets are waiving wide receiver Irvin Charles with intention of bringing him back for their practice squad, per a league source — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 29, 2022

La’Mical Perine, RB

The Jets are releasing RB La'Mical Perine, per sources. 2020 fourth-round pick. — Brian Costello (@BrianCoz) August 29, 2022

Del’Shawn Phillips, LB/Special Teams

Jets waiving Del'Shawn Phillips, per a league source — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 29, 2022

Bradlee Anae, DE

The #Jets are waiving DE Bradlee Anae, per source. Likely headed to practice squad if he's not claimed after a strong preseason. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 29, 2022

Javelin Guidry, CB

The #Jets have released DB Javelin Guidry, who played all 17 games last year and had three starts. A claim possibility. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 29, 2022

The Jets are required to trim their roster to 53 players from the current 80 by 4:00 pm Eastern tomorrow.

The team has begun making its cuts. As of the time this article was published, news has leaked that wide receivers Irvin Charles and Calvin Jackson, running back La’Mical Perine, and special teams ace Del’Shawn Phillips are being waived. There have also been rumors about a potential trade to Dallas involving Chuma Edoga. Whether or not more moves will be made this evening is unclear.

Fortunately we are prepared either way and have a thread to discuss anything that happens today. Or we can discuss what is to come.

