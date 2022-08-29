Podcast: Chris Streveler Does It Again; Denzel Mims Stars as Jets Beat the Giants

The Jets beat the Giants in the preseason finale yesterday at MetLife Stadium by a score of 31-27.

What more can you say about Chris Streveler? The former CFL quarterback led his third comeback win in as many preseason games. Streveler might not make the roster, but there was nothing more he could have done to make his case.

Denzel Mims was also a standout performer for the Jets. The receiver made headlines at the end of the week asking for a trade from the team. Mims’ fate with the Jets is unclear going forward, but he played a great game against the Giants, recording 7 catches for 102 yards and a touchdown.

Before Streveler and Mims took the field, the Jets starting offense struggled behind a newly formed offensive line and an erratic Joe Flacco.

On today’s podcast we discuss the preseason finale and what it could mean for these key players going forward.

Thanks for listening/watching.