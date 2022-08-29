New York Jets Flight Connections 8/29/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Shout out to Mr. Wells for holding down the fort over the weekend as usual. The Jets came away with a win in the Snoopy Bowl over the Giants - to the score of 31-27. The disgruntled Denzel Mims had an excellent showing, while Chris Streveler is solidifying himself as the team’s preseason darling. Streveler now has three game winning or come from behind victories in each preseason game thus far. The Jets will likely try to hide him on the practice squad; at least, if they intend on keeping Mike White around. The starters in the team’s final preseason game however, left much to be desired, playing poorly against the Giants backups. Let’s just hope that doesn’t translate to the regular season. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

Geoff Magliocchetti - Highlights: NY Jets complete perfect preseason vs. Giants

NewYorkJets.com - Highlight | Mike White to Jeff Smith for a 19-Yard TD

Geoff Magliocchetti - Mike White finds Braxton Berrios for Jets TD on WR screen (Video)

Ian Roddy - NY Jets LB Kwon Alexander knocks the socks off Antonio Williams (Video)

Ethan Greenberg & Jack Bell - Jets-Giants Game Recap | Chris Streveler Completes Third Comeback Win in As Many Games

Randy Lange - Chris Streveler on 3rd Preseason Comeback W: 'It's Not Just Me' and 'It's Fun to Win Games'

Connor Hughes - Jets' offensive starters struggle against Giants' defensive reserves in preseason finale, raising questions entering opener vs. Ravens

Brian Costello - Joe Flacco, Jets' first-team offense didn't look ready for Week 1

Randy Lange - Joe Flacco Has Mixed Bag in 4 Series as Jets Starting QB vs. Giants

Andy Vasquez - Jets’ Joe Flacco makes big mistake vs. Giants | What to make of the offensive struggles, everything else we learned in preseason finale

Brian Costello - Jets' takeaways from preseason win over Giants in Snoopy Bowl

SNY - Bent - Jets takeaways from Sunday's 31-27 preseason win over Giants, including Denzel Mims' big second half

Andy Vasquez - Did Jets’ Denzel Mims just help his trade stock with big preseason game vs. Giants? Mims talks trade request: ‘I’m hungry’

SNY - Denzel Mims 'hungry' for a chance to prove himself after fantastic preseason game vs Giants | Jets Post Game

John Pullano - Jets Defensive Starters Dazzle in Limited Action vs. Giants

NewYorkJets.com - Michael Carter II: Made Sure I Kept My Depth to Make a Play on the Interception

Robby Sabo - Knock on wood: Robert Saleh's New York Jets 2022 prep concerns

NewYorkJets.com - Laken Tomlinson: Really Excited About How We Can Grow as an Offensive Line

Caroline Hendershot - Jets HC Robert Saleh Names Rookie CB Sauce Gardner Week 1 Starter

Joe Blewett - The New York Jets stole D.J. Reed in free agency | Film Breakdown

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

I hope you all have a safe and wonderful rest of the day.