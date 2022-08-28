New York Jets Flight Connections 08/28/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! The New York Jets will face the New York Giants today at 1 pm EDT to close out the preseason. A 5 game preseason undefeated streak for the Jets is on the line. More importantly, jobs are on the line for those players on the roster bubble. This game represents a final chance to make the 53 man roster or 16 man practice squad, or a final chance to put some positive game film on tape for those who will soon be looking to latch on to another team.
No matter how good or bad the Jets look this game, the results will be forgotten almost as soon as the game ends. Preseason results have little correlation with what happens in the regular season. However, though the results for the team are pretty much irrelevant, the performances of individuals can be career changing. So good luck to everybody playing in today’s game, and hopefully the Jets can emerge without any serious injuries.
Here are your links to your New York Jets this glorious Sunday in August:
Jack Bell - Laveranues Coles on Jets Young WRs: ‘They Don’t Look Like Fish Out of Water’
John Pullano - Jets' Tyler Conklin Is Bullish on Matchup-Friendly TE Room
Eric Allen, Ethan Greenberg, Randy Lange and Caroline Hendershot - What Do You Want to See From the Jets' Starters vs. the Giants?
Brian Costello - Jets enter final preseason game with much still to prove
Ryan Dunleavy - Jets' Lamarcus Joyner eyeing rebound Year 2 after injury
Max Goodman - Robert Saleh Comments on Denzel Mims Trade Request From New York Jets
Michael Obermuller - Jets’ Top-5 Preseason Roster Battles to Watch vs. Giants
Michael Obermuller - Jets Camp: Forgotten WR Corey Davis Has Insane Practice
Glenn Naughton - Jets Players on the Bubble as Final Pre-Season Game Approaches
JetsFix - How the hell am I supposed to know who this is? - Bradlee Anae
Luis Tirado Jr. - Predicting where Denzel Mims will get traded to
Luis Tirado Jr. - Fans will get a good gauge of the NY Jets in Snoopy Bowl preseason finale
Jim Cerny - New York Jets: 4 bold predictions for final preseason game vs Giants
Paul A. Esden Jr. - Ex-Jets QB Geno Smith Receives Final Call on Comeback Attempt
