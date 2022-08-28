Final Score: Jets 31, Giants 27

In the third and final Jets 2022 preseason game, the New York Jets defeated the New York Giants 31 - 27 to complete their second consecutive undefeated preseason. Robert Saleh is a preseason deity.

In the final tune-up before the scores matter the results were mixed. The Jets first teamers were outscored by the Giants second teamers 10 - 3, and Joe Flacco, the presumed starter at quarterback if Zach Wilson can’t go, looked pretty awful.

On the other hand, embattled third string quarterback Mike White looked great in the 2nd quarter, leading two touchdown drives in less than a quarter of action in the first half. The 3rd quarter was a different story, as the Mike White led Jets offense bogged down and got shut out.

Then came the 4th quarter. With the Jets trailing by 7, Chris Streveler the Defense Leveler entered the game, and it was all over for an overmatched Giants team. Streveler capped off a legendary run this preseason by leading the Jets on two long touchdown drives, including the game winner on 4th and goal with less than 30 seconds on the clock. That concluded a preseason for the ages, as Streveler led the Jets to 3 straight come from behind victories. In 7 drives by Streveler this preseason 6 ended in a Jets touchdown and one ran out the clock. Heady stuff indeed. Chris Streveler, unstoppable force.

Denzel Mims made the most of his opportunities in this game as well, hauling in 7 passes for more than 100 yards and a spectacular touchdown.

With the win the Robert Saleh Jets’ preseason record goes to 5-0-1. Now the tough part begins, as the regular season looms.

We will provide more in depth commentary later. In the meantime leave your comments on the game below.