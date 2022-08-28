Jets vs Giants Second Half Thread

The first half of the New York Jets preseason finale against the New York Giants is in the books, and the Jets are leading the Giants, 17 - 10.

In the first quarter the Jets 1st team offense moved the ball effectively against the Giants’ 2nd team defense, but a Michael Carter fumble and some inaccurate Joe Flacco throws kept the Jets from scoring more than a single field goal.

The Jets went into the 2nd quarter with a 3 - 0 lead, but with the Jets starters on defense out, the Giants soon moved the ball down the field to tie the game at 3 - 3.

Joe Flacco then pulled a wondrously awful play out of his back pocket, throwing the ball directly to a Giants defender right in front of him for a pick 6 and a 10 - 3 Giants lead.

Mike White entered the game in relief of Joe Flacco early in the 2nd quarter and the Jets offense immediately picked up. White led two touchdown drives, throwing touchdown passes to Braxton Berrios and Jeff Smith to give the Jets a 17 - 10 lead at halftime.

We go into the second half with the Jets leading by 7. From here on out we get to see the back of the roster guys desperately trying to make a case for a spot on the 53 man roster. Some of these guys will make the practice squad. A few will make the 53 man roster. The rest will have to move on and try to find a role someplace else. Take particular note if any veterans and/or recent high draft picks are playing deep into the second half. Those guys may be on their way out the door.

Enjoy the second half everyone.