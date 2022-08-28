Jets vs Giants Game Thread

Today in East Rutherford, New Jersey, the New York Jets 2022 preseason concludes with the New York Jets taking on the New York Giants. The Giants have been noncommittal about playing their starters in this game, while the Jets are expected to play their starters for much of the first half. If the Giants don’t play their starters then we’ll have gone through the entire preseason barely seeing the Jets competing against an opponent’s starters (outside of a handful of practices against opponents). In that case we’ll have to wait until the regular season begins to see what this revamped Jets team looks like against real NFL competition.

Two days after today’s game the Jets and the rest of the NFL will be trimming their rosters down to 53 and they will begin to prepare for the regular season opener. Tonight will be the final chance for players on the roster bubble to state their cases for spots on the 53 man roster. For those who don’t make the team, tonight’s game will be a chance to get some final stuff on tape for all 32 NFL teams to evaluate for potential practice squad spots.

It’s the New York Jets and the New York Giants in NFL preseason action. Please leave your comments in the section cleverly marked “comments” below. Enjoy the game everybody.