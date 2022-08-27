Jets vs. Giants: Game Time, TV, Announcers, Online Streaming, and More

Tomorrow’s preseason game between the Jets and the Giants has a familiar scheduled kickoff time of 1:00 pm Eastern. It really is preparation for the regular season.

Like most Jets regular season games, the broadcast will be shown locally on WCBS 2. The Jets’ preseason broadcasts this year are also being shown on WPXT 51 in Portland, Maine.

Ian Eagle and Anthony Becht will be on the call. Unlike other preseason games, the opponent will not be doing a local broadcast. Traditionally when the Jets and the Giants play in the preseason, only the home team produces a television broadcast.

If you live outside the New York and Portland areas, you are in luck. The game will be shown live nationally on NFL Network. (Giving NFL Network a live game to show Sunday afternoon is presumably the reason for this game’s time as most preseason games happen at night.)

To stream the game, you can subscribe to NFL+. Their subscription packages begin at $4.99 per month. They also offer a free 7 day trial.