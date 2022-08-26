Podcast: Denzel Mims Requests Trade; Defensive Roster Bubble

Denzel Mims’ time with the Jets has been turbulent. His first season he dealt with multiple hamstring injuries. Year two he had a bout with food poisoning in the offseason. He also did not mesh with the coaching staff, which led to a reduction in playing time. When he did get onto the field, he was mistake-prone and unproductive.

It has felt like the relationship between player and team was nearing an inevitable end. That end came one step closer last night as Mims formally requested a trade through his agent.

On today’s podcast I discuss the trade request and why I think this is the best for all parties. I also discuss players on the bubble to make the roster on the defensive side of the ball.

