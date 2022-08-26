New York Jets Flight Connections 8/26/22

Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. With Week 1 getting closer and closer, Robert Saleh has yet to name the Jets starter at quarterback between Joe Flacco and Zach Wilson. Wilson is recovering from an injury to his leg - the same one he injured last season. Saleh being hesitant on naming a starter could signify that the team believes there’s more than a fifty percent chance Zach Wilson could be ready for the Week 1 matchup against the Ravens. While Jets fans would be ecstatic to see Wilson make it for Week 1, the team shouldn’t rush Wilson back to play. The last thing the team needs is Wilson to return and re-injure himself. On top of that, another injury to Wilson could spell disaster for his future with the team. Let’s hope whatever happens works out for the best. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.

NewYorkJets.com - Jets Training Camp Daily (8/25) | Headlines, Highlights, Photos, Interviews & More from Joint Practice with the Giants

NewYorkJets.com - Jets-Giants Joint Practice Highlights (8/25) | Garrett Wilson Visits the End Zone, Bryce Hall Picks Off Daniel Jones & More

Brian Costello - Jets' Corey Davis makes sliding TD catch at joint practice

SNY - NFL Insider breaks down the Jets and Giants first joint practice in 17 years | Connor Hughes

Andy Vasquez - Jets training camp observations, Giants joint practice: After smooth day will teams do it again in 2023? Robert Saleh’s message to both teams

Ethan Greenberg - Jets-Giants Practice Report | What Did Robert Saleh Think of Thursday’s Joint Session?

Randy Lange - Joe Flacco Sees an Old Friend, Now a Foe, at Jets-Giants Joint Practice

Zach Braziller - Jets finally get to see new-look offensive line on field

David Wyatt-Hupton - Open the cage

Rivka Boord - NY Jets WR Denzel Mims has requested a trade

Alex Smith - Jets WR Denzel Mims requests to be traded: 'It's just time'

Rich Cimini - Frustrated WR Denzel Mims requests trade from New York Jets

Andy Vasquez - Jets’ Denzel Mims requests a trade | What it means

Max Goodman - Why New York Jets Should Grant WR Denzel Mims Trade Request

Ryan Moran - 2022 New York Jets final-53 man roster prediction 3.0

Justin Fried - NY Jets S Ashtyn Davis expected to be a part of final roster cuts

Paul A. Esden, Jr. - Jets’ Brandin Echols ‘Isn’t Even a Lock’ to Make Roster: Insider

Michael Nania - NY Jets' 3 best team-wide accomplishments in preseason thus far

Joe Blewett - Young NY Jets shine in preseason win over Atlanta Falcons | Film

Jack Bell - Jets LT Duane Brown: ‘It’s Been Great Getting Back on the Field’

Ryan Dunleavy - Jets' Duane Brown acclimating quickly to new O-line

Jack Bell - Jets’ LB C.J. Mosley and DE Carl Lawson Are Ready for Action

Brian Costello - Jets' Robert Saleh will wait to name Week 1 starting quarterback

Benjamin Jacob - Advantages and disadvantages of the 2022 NY Jets schedule

Ethan Sears - C.J. Mosley doubles down on his Jets declaration: 'Playoffs or bust'

Michael Nania - NY Jets have 2 players with longshot betting odds to win OPOY

Jim Gehman - Where Are They Now: Jon McGraw

