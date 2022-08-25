Denzel Mims Asks for a Trade From the Jets

Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims has formally asked the team for a trade through his agent.

A statement from Ron Slavin, agent of #Jets WR Denzel Mims: pic.twitter.com/Na87vimRJd — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 25, 2022

This sounds a lot to me like, “You can’t fire me! I quit!”

Mims was clearly on the roster bubble and presumably low on the depth chart based on the point he entered preseason games. The writing has been on the wall for some time that his Jets career was in jeopardy, and the coaching staff was less than enamored with him.

There hasn’t been a plausible scenario where Mims could have expected to work with the starters in months. The re-signing of Braxton Berrios and selection of Garrett Wilson guaranteed this, and I’m sure Mims’ agent knows this.

Mims has the physical attributes to be a successful receiver in this league, but something has just been missing. At the very least, he needs a change of scenery.

It isn’t clear how much of a market there will be for the unproductive former second round pick. I can’t say any outcome would surprise me.

If you told me the Jets would be able to recoup a late round and/or conditional pick from a team that had a good scouting report on Mims in 2020 I would believe you.

If you told me nobody wanted to trade for Mims, but some team was willing to claim him off waivers next week I would believe you.

If you told me Mims will be on some team’s practice squad this time next week I would believe you.

What is clear is that Mims’ Jets career will soon be over.